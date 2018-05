Pakistan defeated India in the final of 2nd Kathmandu International Taekwondo Championship.

Alamgir Ali of the Pakistan Army defeated his opponent in the final to win the gold medal.

The event was organized by United Taekwondo Dojang with the support of Nepal Taekwondo Federation.

The championship was to provide maximum international exposure to athletes for honing their fighting skills.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 21st May 2018