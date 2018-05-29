No series with Pakistan without govt approval, says BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday that the India cannot play a bilateral series against Pakistan unless the BCCI has the green signal from its government.

The cricket board had earlier asked the Indian government to clarify its policy regarding bilateral series against Pakistan.

Pakistan and India had signed agreements to play several bilateral series from 2014 till 2022. However, they have not taken place due to political tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan Cricket Board had demanded $70 million from India over not playing the two home series.

International Cricket Council has formed a three-member panel to hear the dispute regarding the series between Pakistan and India.

Jan Paulsson and Dr Annabelle Bennett will represent Pakistan and India respectively in the committee.

The committee will hear the case from May 1 to May 3, 2018. No sides will be allowed to challenge the judgment.

Story first published: 29th May 2018