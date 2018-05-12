Neymar aims to regain fitness by World Cup but PSG future unclear

May 12, 2018
Raza Haidery

Brazil forward Neymar is focusing on getting fully fit in time for next month’s World Cup following foot surgery but his future at Paris St Germain looks increasingly uncertain.

He was absent from PSG’s Ligue 1 title celebrations in April although he was at the Stade de France on Tuesday to watch his side beat third-tier Les Herbiers 2-0 in the French Cup final to complete a domestic treble.

Reports in French and Spanish media say Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona for a record 222 million euros ($265.18 million) last August, has told PSG directors he wants to quit the club after only one season.

Pressed on the topic by reporters in his pre-Ligue 1 match news conference on Friday, PSG coach Unai Emery said: “(Sports director) Antero Henrique is not far from here and he could come and answer, or why not even Neymar himself.”

The latest media reports say the Brazilian now wants to move to Real Madrid, who tried to sign him in 2013 before he opted to join Barcelona from Santos.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that the player’s father and agent, Neymar Sr, has told PSG his son wants to leave immediately. It said his father met Real directors in December on the day Cristiano Ronaldo received the Ballon d’Or in Paris.

The 26-year-old Neymar has been out of action since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on Feb. 25, which led him to undergo surgery in Brazil.

He had chalked up 28 goals and 16 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for PSG before his injury. – Reuters

