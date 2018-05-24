England won the toss and chose and chose to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.

Pakistan has won two out of their previous five Test matches, whereas England has failed to win a single of their previous five-day games.

Pakistan drew its tour match against Kent but went on to beat Northamptonshire. They defeated Ireland in the one-off Test at Dublin. Their two-day practice game against Leicestershire also ended in a draw.

England, on the other hand, has not played a single practice match before heading into the series.

Pakistan is headed into the two-match series without veterans Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Yasir Shah. Pacer Wahab Riaz was not picked for the series either. Pakistan has selected Hasan Ali and left out Rahat Ali for the crucial first Test match.

England have opted for Mark Wood in the five-day game.

Pakistan defeated England by 75 runs when the two sides faced each other at Lord’s in 2016.

Pakistan (playing XI): Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicket keeper), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

England (playing XI): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wicket keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Story first published: 24th May 2018