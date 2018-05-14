Pakistani weightlifter Maryam Naseem won the bronze medal in Avia Powerlifting competition in Australia.

The event was organized in Melbourne and athletes from all over the world took part in it.

The gold medal was won by Australia while Vietnam clinched the silver medal in the tournament.

Maryam Naseem, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holds the honour of becoming the first female weightlifter from Pakistan to have won the silver medal. She accomplished the feat last year.

The athlete said that she was able to achieve the feat due to the prayers of her parents and support of the coaches.

