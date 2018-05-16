KP govt organises first ever sports festival for transgenders

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organised a sports festival exclusively for transgenders on Wednesday.

Transgenders played cricket, took part in archery and participated in a tug-of-war competition at the Arbab Niaz stadium.

The provincial government’s initiative was welcomed by transgenders.

“This is a great step taken by the government,” said Komal Afridi, a transgender rights activist. “We played cricket and participated in a tug-of-war match as well. We won some matches and we lost a couple as well. It’s all great,” they said.

Another transgender said that the sports festival had provided transgenders the opportunity to show the world that they were talented as well.

“We have other talents besides singing and dancing too,” they said. “A lot of transgenders can bowl or bat pretty well.”

Prizes were distributed among the transgenders that performed well in the festival.

Story first published: 16th May 2018