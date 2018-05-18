Karolina Pliskova smashes umpire’s chair after losing match

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Former world number one Karolina Pliskova smashed the umpire's chair in frustration after she lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the second round of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday.

In the third set with the sixth seeded Czech serving 6-3, 3-6, 5-5 (30/30) she had an overhead shot ruled out and both the line judge and the umpire said they could not find the mark.

Replays showed the ball landed inside the sideline but umpire Marta Mrozinska refused to accept Pliskova's arguments to overturn the call.

The Czech went on to lose that game and the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in two hours 21 minutes.

Pliskova did not shake Mrozinska's hand after the match and instead smashed her racket several times against the side of the umpire's chair, breaking the wood.

Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna, who is also a professional player, subsequently tweeted: "The worst i have ever seen @wta and i hope this lady Marta Mrozinska will never ever judge any match of me or Karolina again #blacklistforever"

For Sakkari it was the first top five win of her career and she will face Germany's 11th seed Angelique Kerber for a place in the quarter-finals. - AFP
Published in Sports

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

See Also

Djokovic reaches first quarter-final of 2018 in Rome

May 18, 2018 3:05 am

Nadal cruises into Italian Open third round, Thiem exit

May 17, 2018 1:57 pm

Zverev powers past Thiem to win Madrid Masters

May 14, 2018 3:05 pm

Kvitova prevails to claim record third Madrid title

May 13, 2018 2:27 pm

Nadal’s magical clay court streak ended by Thiem in Madrid

May 12, 2018 1:41 pm

Sharapova blasts critic Mladenovic off court in Madrid

May 10, 2018 3:28 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

Qutb Online with Bilal Qutb Ramzan Special Samaa Tv | 17 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.