Karachi’s heat takes its toll on cricketers

May 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pakistani international cricketers are in Karachi for the Ramazan Day and Night tournament and the sweltering heat has taken its toll on them. 

"There is a difference between the heat of Karachi and Punjab," says fast bowler Muhammad Irfan. "Hence I use wet towels on my body to ensure it does not get too heated."

Umar Akmal takes special care to stick to a diet that helps him stay hydrated throughout the day.

"I try not to eat something too heavy or oily," he said. "I drink plenty of water and eat yoghurt so that my body is not heated up when we play matches."
Published in Sports

Story first published: 20th May 2018

 

