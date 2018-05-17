Karachi’s Guinness records holder welds doors for a living

The record holder from Karachi is a man of limited resources. He works with his father to make their family’s ends meet.He broke records that were set in the United States, United Kingdom and India."I have set 26 records and I am the son of a welder," he said while speaking with Samaa TV. "I am proud of it."Rashid Naseem teaches martial arts as well apart from being a welder.“I help my father after coming home from coaching youngsters,” he said.Naseem's father is proud that his son is making Pakistan proud.

