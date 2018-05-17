Karachi’s Guinness records holder welds doors for a living

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Rashid Naseem from Karachi holds 26 Guinness world records and welds house doors for a living with his father.  

The record holder from Karachi is a man of limited resources. He works with his father to make their family’s ends meet.

He broke records that were set in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

"I have set 26 records and I am the son of a welder," he said while speaking with Samaa TV. "I am proud of it."

Rashid Naseem teaches martial arts as well apart from being a welder.

“I help my father after coming home from coaching youngsters,” he said.

Naseem's father is proud that his son is making Pakistan proud.
Published in Sports

Story first published: 17th May 2018

 

See Also

No water, no patience: Protests break out in Karachi, Hyderabad

May 17, 2018 11:43 am

People of Karachi face loadshedding during Sehri timings

May 17, 2018 9:59 am

Karachi temperature likely to hit 41°C on 1st Ramazan

May 16, 2018 10:16 pm

Intermediate exams to be held in Karachi from May 25

May 16, 2018 6:22 pm

Astronomer says Ramazan moon will be sighted in Pakistan today

May 16, 2018 4:15 pm

Ahead of Ramazan, power breakdown hits country

May 16, 2018 11:39 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 16 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.