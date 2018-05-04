Ireland pick five pacers for Pakistan Test

May 4, 2018
Ireland have selected five fast bowlers for their upcoming one-off Test match against Pakistan at Dublin.

The side announced their 14-member squad for the fixture on Friday.

Ireland, playing their first ever five-day match since being given the status of a Test playing country by the International Cricket Council, have brought in fast bowlers  Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh, Stuart Thompson, Tyrone Kane, and Kevin O’Brien.

Pakistan were bowled out for 168 runs in the tour match against Kent due to conditions in favor of pacers.

Ireland (squad): William Porterfield (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien (wicket keeper), Boyd Rankin, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson

