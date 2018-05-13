Ireland follow on after 130 all out against Pakistan

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Ireland were dismissed for 130 in their inaugural Test innings and made to follow on by Pakistan on the third day at Malahide on Sunday.

Ireland finished 31 runs shy of the follow-on avoidance target of 161 after Pakistan had made 310 for nine declared in a match where Friday’s scheduled first day was washed out completely.

It was the first time Pakistan had enforced the follow-on in a Test in 16 years — they made New Zealand bat twice in a row on the way to an innings and 324-run win at Lahore in 2002.

Mohammad Abbas did the initial damage with the ball as Ireland collapsed to five for three before lunch, with the paceman finishing with figures of four wickets for 44 in 11 overs, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three for 31 in 13.2 overs.

Kevin O’Brien top scored for Ireland with 40 and Gary Wilson, batting with an injured arm, made a gutsy 33 not out.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

See Also

Shehbaz defends Nawaz over controversial interview

May 13, 2018 9:11 pm

Lahore: Meesha Shafi participates in women’s bike rally

May 13, 2018 8:21 pm

Ireland slump to 5-3 as Abbas strikes for Pakistan

May 13, 2018 6:36 pm

Pakistani hockey legend Mansoor Ahmad laid to rest in Karachi

May 13, 2018 5:36 pm

Indian non-cooperation reason for delay in Mumbai attacks investigations, says Nisar

May 13, 2018 2:51 pm

Rains, floods kill 13 in upper Pakistan

May 13, 2018 10:33 am

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 13 May 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 13 May 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 13 May 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 13 May 2018

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.