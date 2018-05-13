Ireland follow on after 130 all out against Pakistan

Ireland were dismissed for 130 in their inaugural Test innings and made to follow on by Pakistan on the third day at Malahide on Sunday.

Ireland finished 31 runs shy of the follow-on avoidance target of 161 after Pakistan had made 310 for nine declared in a match where Friday’s scheduled first day was washed out completely.

It was the first time Pakistan had enforced the follow-on in a Test in 16 years — they made New Zealand bat twice in a row on the way to an innings and 324-run win at Lahore in 2002.

Mohammad Abbas did the initial damage with the ball as Ireland collapsed to five for three before lunch, with the paceman finishing with figures of four wickets for 44 in 11 overs, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three for 31 in 13.2 overs.

Kevin O’Brien top scored for Ireland with 40 and Gary Wilson, batting with an injured arm, made a gutsy 33 not out.

Story first published: 13th May 2018