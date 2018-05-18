Injury rules out Afridi from World XI – Windies T20 encounter

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi will not be a part of ICC World XI’s squad for the Twenty20 fixture against West Indies scheduled to take place at Lord’s.

Afridi has suffered a knee injury and has been advised four weeks of rest.

“Went to see my doctor in Dubai,” Afridi tweeted on Thursday. “The knee hasn’t recovered fully yet.”

“Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me.”

Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasnt recovered fully yet. I’ll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me. pic.twitter.com/U0gOX9PXtA — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 17, 2018

ICC World XI will take on West Indies at London on May 31, 2018.

