Injury rules out Afridi from World XI – Windies T20 encounter

May 18, 2018
Raza Haidery

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi will not be a part of ICC World XI’s squad for the Twenty20 fixture against West Indies scheduled to take place at Lord’s.

Afridi has suffered a knee injury and has been advised four weeks of rest.

“Went to see my doctor in Dubai,” Afridi tweeted on Thursday. “The knee hasn’t recovered fully yet.”

“Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me.”

ICC World XI will take on West Indies at London on May 31, 2018.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

