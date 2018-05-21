Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife attacked by policeman

May 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was allegedly attacked by a policeman in Jamnanagar following their vehicles’ collision on Monday evening.

According to Hindustan Times, Rivaba Jadeja’s car collided with the bike of constable Sanjay Ahrir.

“After both vehicles stopped, Ahrir allegedly attacked Rivaba when she stepped out of the car,” the report said.

“She has received some injuries,” Jamnanagar SP said.

The officer added, “The department has begun the procedure to register an FIR. As assaulting a woman is a serious crime, Ahrir is likely to face departmental inquiry and suspension’’.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 21st May 2018

 

