Imam hoping to perform well on ‘dream’ Test debut

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Imam-ul-Haq has scored two half-centuries for Pakistan during the tours already

Imam-ul-Haq said that it he is expecting to play well for Pakistan on his Test debut.

The opening batsman is one of the five uncapped players to be selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the tours of Ireland, England and Scotland this summer.

“It’s a very proud feeling,” the batsman said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo. “Everybody knows that Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan have just retired and our young guys have to do a lot of work.”

“It’s always good to come and prove a point, and we’re looking forward to this series.”

He went on to say that he has been played handy knocks for Pakistan in the two four-day matches which gave him confidence.

“I’m very hopeful that I’ll do well in this series,” he said.

The cricketer added that he is nervous as he will be playing his first pressure game. He said, “That’s what we play for, that’s my dream since I grew up, to play Test cricket for your country.”

The nephew of former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, recalling Pakistan’s loss to Ireland in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, said that the day was very said for the country as a nation.

“It was a sad day for Pakistan as a nation, so hopefully we’ll get our own back by winning the Test,” he said.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

