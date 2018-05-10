ICC suspends coach under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A UAE coach has been provisionally suspended and charged with three counts of corruption for approaching Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz during an ODI series against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Irfan Ansari has been charged with making a corrupt approach to a player and for not cooperating in an investigation by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit since last October, ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

Ansari, the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex team, has two weeks from May 19 to respond to the charges, the ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had reported a corrupt approach in October last year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had also confirmed the approach, adding that the board had informed the ICC of the same.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Analysis: Your next caretaker PM and how he is most likely to be named

May 10, 2018 4:35 pm

US govt restricts Pakistani diplomatic movement, confirms FO

May 10, 2018 4:25 pm

A tour to Pakistan is possible: Cricket Ireland

May 10, 2018 3:28 pm

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to become ambassador to US

May 10, 2018 1:31 pm

Imam hoping to perform well on ‘dream’ Test debut

May 10, 2018 11:43 am

How cricket’s Test nations performed on their debuts

May 10, 2018 10:39 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 10 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 10 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Shahjahan Khurram

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.