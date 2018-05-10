ICC suspends coach under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz

A UAE coach has been provisionally suspended and charged with three counts of corruption for approaching Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz during an ODI series against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Irfan Ansari has been charged with making a corrupt approach to a player and for not cooperating in an investigation by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit since last October, ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

Ansari, the coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex team, has two weeks from May 19 to respond to the charges, the ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had reported a corrupt approach in October last year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had also confirmed the approach, adding that the board had informed the ICC of the same.

