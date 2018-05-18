ICC may scrap coin toss in Test cricket

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

International Cricket Council is considering to scrap the coin toss in the Test format.

A meeting of the sport’s governing body will be held at the end of June in Mumbai in which the matter will be addressed.

The decision of batting or bowling first will be taken by the captain of the visiting team if the coin toss is scrapped.

The ICC Test Championship is schedule to take place from 2019 to 2021 and nine teams have qualified for the tournament.

Twenty-seven bilateral series will be played between nine teams and the final is expected to be played from June 10 to June June 14, 2021 between the two top teams.

 

Published in Sports

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

