ICC gives verdict on amateur cricket video from Pakistan

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

International Cricket Council (ICC) has given its ruling on a video of street cricketers from Pakistan.

The viral video of amateur cricket shows the ball rolling back to hit the stumps after touching the batsman’s willow.

The video of weird fashion dismissal was sent to ICC for its decision. The video was extensively shared on the Twitter.

The players can be heard speaking Sindhi-language. So, many believe that the video was shot somewhere in Sindh.

“A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling,” ICC said in a tweet, along with the viral video.

Signaling the batsman Out, ICC added: “Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirms… Out!”

ICC said in the video titled “In or Out” posted on Facebook.

According to the ICC rules book, the above mentioned law 32.1 states: “The striker is out bowled if his wicket is put down by a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no ball, even if it first touches the striker’s bat or person.”

Published in Sports

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

