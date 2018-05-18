Hafeez served notice over ICC bashing

Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday issued show-cause notice to all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for criticising ICC’s conduct of his bowling action.

Hafeez has been asked to respond within seven days.

On May 13th, Hafeez took a swipe at ICC nearly two weeks after the body cleared him to return to bowling at international level after remodelling his action.

The 37-year-old was reported for a suspect bowling action during Pakistan’s ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last October.

This assessment found the bowling illegal for the third time in his career. Hafeez then underwent remodelling of his action and had a reassessment of his bowling action last month.

“There are so many things influencing all this, it has a lot to do with the power of some boards and nobody wants to take them on,” Hafeez said in an interview.

“Mostly there are soft corners and relations between people which no one wants to spoil. What I say is why not implement the rule and get every bowler in the world to go through [testing]. What’s the difficulty in that?” he said.

“When match umpires called me (for a suspect bowling action), I went for my test only to find the flex was recorded up to 16, 17 and 18 degrees,” said Hafeez.

“I was surprised: how can anyone with the naked eye see flex from 15 to 16… So I have my doubts about this calling system. This is suspicious, why are match referees or on-field umpires not able to see those flexing up to 35 but me with 16 degrees.”

Story first published: 18th May 2018