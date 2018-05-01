Hafeez clears bowling test, permitted to bowl in international cricket

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani off-spinner Muhammad Hafeez has been permitted to bowl after he cleared the bowling test, the ICC said on Tuesday.

“Following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Mohammad Hafeez has been found to be legal and and the off-spinner can now resume bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Match Officials are still at liberty to report Hafeez in the future if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the re-assessment.

“I am happy after clearing the bowling test,” said Hafeez. “I will give my 100%, if the selectors give me an opportunity.”

The off-spinner in a tweet thanked the PCB, chairman Najam Sethi and NCA staff for their help and support.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after being reported in November 2014 during a Test series. Following remedial work on his bowling action he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

Hafeez was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months following a second suspension within 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

Muhammad Hafeez’s bowling action was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017.

The off-spinner was suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

