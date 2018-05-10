Gujrat Warriors win first Super Kabaddi League

Gujrat Warriors defeated Faisalabad Sherdils in the final of the Super Kabaddi League that took place in Lahore, on Thursday.

Gujrat defeated Faisalabad 38-26 in the final of the Super Kabaddi League.

A flurry of tweets congratulating Gujrat Warriors followed on Twitter after the final was over. Tehseen Ullah of Gujrat Warriors was declared the Man of the Final for his impressive show.

Gujrat warriors won first kabbadi super league 👍 — Kashan (@differentyoung_) May 10, 2018

Final of super kabbadi league is underway between gujrat and faisalabad #SKL2018 pic.twitter.com/0K3l4LWVZz — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) May 10, 2018

Congrats @GujratWarriors 😍 on winning 1st super kabbadi league Brilliant performance of players… — Ch Faiz An (@Faiz_Anhassan) May 10, 2018

Story first published: 10th May 2018