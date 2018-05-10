Gujrat Warriors win first Super Kabaddi League

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Gujrat Warriors defeated Faisalabad Sherdils in the final of the Super Kabaddi League that took place in Lahore, on Thursday. 

Gujrat defeated Faisalabad 38-26 in the final of the Super Kabaddi League.

A flurry of tweets congratulating Gujrat Warriors followed on Twitter after the final was over. Tehseen Ullah of Gujrat Warriors was declared the Man of the Final for his impressive show.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

