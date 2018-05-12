Former hockey Olympian Mansoor Ahmad passes away

May 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former hockey player and Olympian Mansoor Ahmad passed away in Karachi on Saturday. Mansoor Ahmad passed away due to a heart disease.

Mansoor Ahmad was being treated at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). He was suffering from heart disease for the past few months. He was shifted to the ICU in the morning after his health worsened.

Mansoor Ahmad was a former captain of the Pakistan Hockey Team who played as a goalkeeper. He played for the national squad from 1986 to 2000.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, hockey legend Islahuddin prayed for Mansoor Ahmad and said that he was the finest goalkeeper that had played for Pakistan.

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had announced that the expenses of Mansoor’s medical treatment would be borne by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

 

Sports

12th May 2018

 

