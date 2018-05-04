Foreign players to participate in Pakistan Squash Circuit-I Championship

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Squash Circuit-I Championship for Men and Women will kick off in Islamabad from May 8.

The tournaments carries a prize money of US$ 10,000 for men event and  US$ 5,000 for women competition.

“All the leading players of the country will be featuring in the event as well as foreign players are likely to take part “, a spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation said.

He said the tournament is a step forward to promote squash in the country among men and women besides creating an ideal opportunity for the players to improve their international ranking and level of game.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

