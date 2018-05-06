Federal Areas will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of Pakistan Cup 2018 at Faisalabad on Sunday.

The match will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Federal Areas have won all four of their matches in the round-robin stage so far.

They started their campaign with a 114-run win over KPK and went on to beat Sindh by 149 runs. They beat Punjab by seven wickets and Balochistan by 98 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the final after winning two out of their four matches in the tournament.

They started off by losing to Federal Areas by 114 runs. They secured a 10-wicket win over Punjab. They suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Balochistan but went on to beat Sindh by five wickets.

Squads

Federal Areas

Abid Ali

Agha Salman

Amad Butt

Ashiq Ali

Asif Zakir

Awais Zia

Hussain Talat

Kamran Akmal

Raza Ali Dar

Raza Hasan

Saad Nasim

Sarmad Bhatti

Shehzad Azam

Sohaib Maqsood (captain)

Umaid Asif

Usman Khan

Waqas Maqsood

Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Adil Amin

Hammad Azam

Hasan Khan

Israrullah

Khurram Manzoor

Mohammad Hafeez (captain)

Mohammad Hasan

Mohammad Irfan (2)

Mohammad Irfan (4)

Mohammad Saad

Sadaf Hussain

Sameen Gul

Saud Shakeel

Shan Masood

Umar Akmal

Zia-ul-Haq

