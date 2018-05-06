Federal Areas will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of Pakistan Cup 2018 at Faisalabad on Sunday.
The match will begin at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Federal Areas have won all four of their matches in the round-robin stage so far.
They started their campaign with a 114-run win over KPK and went on to beat Sindh by 149 runs. They beat Punjab by seven wickets and Balochistan by 98 runs.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the final after winning two out of their four matches in the tournament.
They started off by losing to Federal Areas by 114 runs. They secured a 10-wicket win over Punjab. They suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Balochistan but went on to beat Sindh by five wickets.
Squads
Federal Areas
Abid Ali
Agha Salman
Amad Butt
Ashiq Ali
Asif Zakir
Awais Zia
Hussain Talat
Kamran Akmal
Raza Ali Dar
Raza Hasan
Saad Nasim
Sarmad Bhatti
Shehzad Azam
Sohaib Maqsood (captain)
Umaid Asif
Usman Khan
Waqas Maqsood
Zafar Gohar
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Adil Amin
Hammad Azam
Hasan Khan
Israrullah
Khurram Manzoor
Mohammad Hafeez (captain)
Mohammad Hasan
Mohammad Irfan (2)
Mohammad Irfan (4)
Mohammad Saad
Sadaf Hussain
Sameen Gul
Saud Shakeel
Shan Masood
Umar Akmal
Zia-ul-Haq
