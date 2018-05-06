Federal Areas clinch Pakistan Cup

Federal Areas have clinched Pakistan Cup beating Khyber Pukhtunkhwa by five wickets in the final at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa set a victory target of 253 runs for Federal Areas.

In reply, Federal Areas achieved the target in 41 overs with the loss of 5 wickets.

Five regional teams –Federal, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan –participated in the 50-over tournament that begun last month.

