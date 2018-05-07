FAISALABAD: Federal Areas defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by five wickets to win the Pakistan Cup 2018.

It’s over Federal successfully defend their title, as they win #PepsiPakistanCup 2018 final by 5 wickets.#FEDvKPK pic.twitter.com/ZZuqYWfxjn — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2018

The champions won the toss and chose to field in the final played at Faisalabad on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 252 in 43.4 overs. Skipper Mohammad Hafeez and Shan Masood scored half centuries in the fixture.

Hafeez played a captain’s innings of 89 runs from 86 balls which included nine boundaries and a six while Masood contributed 52 runs with the bat with the help of six fours and a maximum.

Khurram Manzoor, Israrullah and Adil Amin made 32, 26 and 22 runs respectively for the side.

Usman Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Federal Areas as he ended up with figures of three for 34 runs in eight overs while Hussain Talat grabbed two wickets in the match. Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif and Raza Hasan dismissed one batsman each in the match.

Federal Areas reached the target of 253 runs in 41 overs with five wickets to spare.

Agha Salman played a knock of 60 runs from 77 balls which included five boundaries. Saad Nasim made 52 runs from 34 balls with the help seven fours and a six.

Raza Ali Dar missed out on his 50 by one run. He made 49 runs from from 53 balls with seven fours to his name.

Zia-ul-Haq took two wickets for KPK while Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hafeez and Hasan Khan dismissed one batsman each in the game.

Usman Khan was named the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

Federal Areas remained unbeaten throughout the competition. They qualified for the final after winning all four of their matches in the round-robin stage.

They started their campaign with a 114-run win over KPK and went on to beat Sindh by 149 runs. They beat Punjab by seven wickets and Balochistan by 98 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the final after winning two out of their four matches in the tournament.

They started off by losing to Federal Areas by 114 runs and secured a 10-wicket win over Punjab. They suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Balochistan but went on to beat Sindh by five wickets.

