Faisalabad Sherdils will face Gujrat Warriors in the final of Super Kabaddi League on Thursday.

The final and closing ceremony will be held at 6:30 pm.

Faisalabad Sherdils defeated Sahiwal Bulls 33-24 to secure their place in the final.

Gujrat Warriors beat Kashmir Janbaaz 41-28 in the second semifinal of the tournament.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th May 2018