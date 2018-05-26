England 37-2 in 2nd Innings, Pakistan lead by 142 runs in 1st Test

May 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

England were 37 for two in their second innings, a deficit of 142 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on Saturday.

Joe Root, the England captain, was 22 not out and Dawid Malan unbeaten on nought.

England lost both their left-handed openers before lunch after conceding a large first-innings deficit of 179 runs.

They suffered a huge setback when Alastair Cook, their all-time leading Test run-scorer who had top-scored in their meagre first innings 184 with 70, was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for just one on Saturday.

And shortly before lunch, Mark Stoneman was lbw for nine to teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan, the ball keeping alarmingly low from an England point of view.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 363 in their first innings after resuming on 350 for eight.

Their innings ended when Abbas was caught behind off Mark Wood.

Babar Azam, who top-scored in the innings with 68, was unable to bat again after retiring hurt on Friday having been struck just above the left wrist while facing Ben Stokes.

A scan later revealed a fractured forearm, with Babar now ruled out of next week’s second and final Test of the series at Headingley.

Stokes, deploying the short ball to good effect, led England’s attack with three wickets for 73 runs in 22 overs.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 26th May 2018

 

See Also

Will never allow division of Sindh to take place: Sharjeel Memon

May 26, 2018 3:40 pm

Pakistan women’s team leave for Malaysia to take part in Asia Cup

May 26, 2018 3:15 pm

British PM spends a day at the Lord’s cricket ground

May 26, 2018 1:57 pm

The Spy Chronicles: Which topics does the tell-all book deal with?

May 26, 2018 1:01 pm

Players were not aware of smart watch rule: Sethi

May 26, 2018 12:36 pm

Pakistan’s Babar out of England series with wrist inury

May 26, 2018 1:35 am

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 25 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.