England 184 all out against Pakistan in 1st Test

May 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

England were dismissed for 184 after winning the toss on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.

Veteran opener Alastair Cook, appearing in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test appearance, was the only batsman to make a half-century, with a well-made innings of 70.

Mohammad Abbas and the recalled Hasan Ali took four wickets apiece

England, who were 165 for five at tea, lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs in 27 balls after the interval.

This is the first of a two-Test series. – AFP

Published in Sports

Story first published: 24th May 2018

 

| Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 23 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 23 May 2018

