Don’t wear smart watches on field, ICC officials tell Pakistan players

ICC’s anti-corruption officials have told Pakistan’s players not to wear smart watches on the field after a couple of their players were seen with them on the first day at Lord’s, the Cricinfo reported.

“The ACSU officer came to speak to us and told us it’s not allowed to wear them so we won’t be wearing them,” Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali said.

According to ICC regulations, the communication devices are prohibited within the player and match official area.

An ICC spokesman told ESPNcricinfo: “Apple watches in any way connected to a phone/WiFi or in any way capable of receiving comms such as messages, are not allowed. In effect, it is considered a phone unless ‘disabled’ and just a watch.”

Story first published: 24th May 2018