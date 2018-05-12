Debutants Ireland won the toss and chose to field first in their one-off Test match against at Dublin on Saturday.
The first day’s play of the fixture was washed due without a ball being bowled.
Pakistan’s tour match against Kent ended in a draw. They beat Northamptonshire by nine wickets.
Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq will be making their debuts for Pakistan.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq
Azhar Ali
Haris Sohail
Asad Shafiq
Babar Azam
Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper)
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Mohammad Amir
Rahat Ali
Mohammad Abbas
Ireland
William Porterfield (captain)
Paul Stirling
Ed Joyce
Niall O’Brien (wicket keeper)
Andy Balbirnie
Gary Wilson
Kevin O’Brien
Stuart Thompson
Tyrone Kane
Boyd Rankin
Tim Murtagh.
Story first published: 12th May 2018