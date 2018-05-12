Debutants Ireland bowl against Pakistan in one-off Test

May 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Debutants Ireland won the toss and chose to field first in their one-off Test match against at Dublin on Saturday.

The first day’s play of the fixture was washed due without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan’s tour match against Kent ended in a draw. They beat Northamptonshire by nine wickets.

Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq will be making their debuts for Pakistan.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq
Azhar Ali
Haris Sohail
Asad Shafiq
Babar Azam
Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper)
Shadab Khan
Faheem Ashraf
Mohammad Amir
Rahat Ali
Mohammad Abbas

Ireland

William Porterfield (captain)
Paul Stirling
Ed Joyce
Niall O’Brien (wicket keeper)
Andy Balbirnie
Gary Wilson
Kevin O’Brien
Stuart Thompson
Tyrone Kane
Boyd Rankin
Tim Murtagh.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 12th May 2018

 

See Also

Ahsan Iqbal takes first steps since gun attack

May 12, 2018 12:40 pm

Irish hopes intact as rain derails Test debut

May 12, 2018 2:33 am

Defence Minister Dastgir gets additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

May 11, 2018 6:09 pm

Poverty and politics trip up urban refugees in India

May 11, 2018 5:15 pm

Pakistan restricts movement of American diplomats

May 11, 2018 1:47 pm

Ireland aim for upset on Test debut

May 11, 2018 7:24 am

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.