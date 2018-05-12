Debutants Ireland won the toss and chose to field first in their one-off Test match against at Dublin on Saturday.

The first day’s play of the fixture was washed due without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan’s tour match against Kent ended in a draw. They beat Northamptonshire by nine wickets.

Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq will be making their debuts for Pakistan.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Azhar Ali

Haris Sohail

Asad Shafiq

Babar Azam

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper)

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Mohammad Amir

Rahat Ali

Mohammad Abbas

Ireland



William Porterfield (captain)

Paul Stirling

Ed Joyce

Niall O’Brien (wicket keeper)

Andy Balbirnie

Gary Wilson

Kevin O’Brien

Stuart Thompson

Tyrone Kane

Boyd Rankin

Tim Murtagh.

