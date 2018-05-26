British PM spends a day at the Lord’s cricket ground

British Prime Minister Theresa May was at the Lord’s cricket ground on Friday to watch the first Test between England and Pakistan.

She was accompanied by her husband Philipe May and was sitting with Harry Potter actress Imelia Staunton.

The veteran politician tweeted her frustration as English bowlers were put to the test on day two of the five-day game.

“Lovely to spend a few hours at the Test today,” she tweeted. “If only we’d see one or two more wickets…”

May is an avid cricket fan whose favorite player is Geoffrey Boycott.

