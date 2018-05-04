Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation

May 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Brazil star Neymar flew back into France on Friday to rejoin his club Paris Saint-Germain after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

Neymar, who arrived by private jet at an airport outside Paris, is continuing his rehabilitation following the operation and his focus is firmly set on being fit to lead Brazil’s World Cup challenge in Russia this summer.

The 26-year-old forward — whose 220 million euros ($263 million) transfer from Barcelona to PSG last year made him the most expensive player in history — broke a bone in his right foot while playing for the French club on February 25 and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on March 3.

According to French sports paper L’Equipe, he has been walking without crutches for two weeks but he said last week that he would not play again before undergoing a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of PSG’s last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted Thursday he had not spoken to Neymar for “some weeks”.

“He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match,” Emery said.

In Neymar’s absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday. – AFP

Published in Sports

Story first published: 4th May 2018

 

See Also

Russia ‘absolutely ready’ for World Cup, Infantino says

May 3, 2018 7:57 pm

‘Footquakes’: Messi really does make the Earth tremble

April 24, 2018 3:26 pm

Maryam Nawaz says mother ‘looks very weak and pale’

April 19, 2018 11:44 am

Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes ‘dream’ World Cup

April 18, 2018 2:04 am

Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

March 19, 2018 6:20 pm

Neymar undergoes successful foot operation

March 4, 2018 3:52 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 03 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.