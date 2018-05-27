Beautician says Amir Khan had affair with her 17 days after his second child was born

May 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

A 22-year-old woman said Amir Khan, an English boxer of Pakistani-origin, had an affair with her.

Sophia Hammani, a beautician, said that the relationship started 17 days after the boxer’s second daughter was born.

Hammani said that she met Khan at a club, after which he took her to a hotel in East London. The beautician said that Khan gave her £20 as taxi fare whereas the actual cost was £50. She said that the boxer called her up the next day to know if she reached home safe and sound.

Some time ago, a video got leaked showing Amir Khan speaking inappropriately with a former girlfriend. The boxer, in his clarification, said that the footage was before his marriage to Faryal Makhdoom.

According to Hammani, she did not know that Khan and Makhdoom had patched up after their rocky relationship in the past. She said Makhdoom should part ways with Khan.

Published in Culture, Sports

Story first published: 27th May 2018

 

