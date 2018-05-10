Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto banned for four matches

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto has been handed a four-match suspension for his swipe at Real Madrid defender Marcelo during the Clasico on Sunday.

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary body has punished the Spaniard after it deemed his behaviour to be aggressive.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federation’s Competition Committee said Sergi had violated Article 98 of the disciplinary code, in which an aggression is considered “malicious”.

The Committee has imposed a more minor punishment for such cases, which can incur bans of up to twelve matches.

Sergi was sent off on Sunday at the end of the first half against Real Madrid, in a match that ended 2-2. – AFP

Story first published: 10th May 2018