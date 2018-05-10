Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto banned for four matches

May 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto has been handed a four-match suspension for his swipe at Real Madrid defender Marcelo during the Clasico on Sunday.

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary body has punished the Spaniard after it deemed his behaviour to be aggressive.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federation’s Competition Committee said Sergi had violated Article 98 of the disciplinary code, in which an aggression is considered “malicious”.

The Committee has imposed a more minor punishment for such cases, which can incur bans of up to twelve matches.

Sergi was sent off on Sunday at the end of the first half against Real Madrid, in a match that ended 2-2. – AFP

Published in Sports

Story first published: 10th May 2018

 

See Also

Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and Arsenal

May 4, 2018 2:12 am

Wenger wants happy ending with Arsenal’s future at stake against Atletico

May 3, 2018 1:35 am

Messi hat-trick seals Barcelona’s 25th La Liga title in style

April 30, 2018 9:45 am

Barcelona on the verge of 25th La Liga triumph

April 27, 2018 9:57 am

Profligate Arsenal punished by 10-man Atletico Madrid

April 27, 2018 4:31 am

Real in pole position after Asensio winner at Bayern

April 26, 2018 2:17 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 09 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Shahjahan Khurram

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.