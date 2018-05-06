Back to playing is a priority as soon as pregnancy is done, says Sania Mirza

“I would like to come back to playing because it’s an example I’d like to set for my kid as well that you don’t give up on your dreams just because you’re pregnant,” said Sania Mirza.

In her latest interview, the mother-to-be said that she had always wanted a family. Sania Mirza said that she would return to the court to play tennis again as she thought that it was not something that holds back a woman.

Sania said that it was about time that she and Malik experience a new phase in their lives as parents.

“It was just about time… I was down with my knee injury anyway and we had been thinking about it for a while… We thought it was a good time to start a family and experience this new phase of our lives,” she said.

Sania said that she was eyeing the 2020 Olympics for her return to tennis after giving birth to her child.

“Having said that though, it definitely looks very doable right now. But one has to wait and watch where life really takes you,” she said.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010. She and her husband broke the news of her pregnancy in a social media post last month.

Story first published: 6th May 2018