Arthur works on Pakistan’s batting, bowling flaws ahead of Northamptonshire clash

A day before Pakistan take on Northamptonshire during their England-Ireland tour 2018, coach Mickey Arthur grappled with the squad’s batting and bowling flaws in the net practice session.

There’s a lot on coach Mickey Arthur’s plate after Pakistan’s first Side match against Kent did not go well. Neither did Pakistan’s batting work neither did the bowlers fare well.

Before Pakistan clash against Ireland in the Test match, they will play Northamptonshire in the second Side match. Pakistani batsmen will be looking to redeem themselves after a dismal showing against Kent in which the team collapsed in the first innings for 168 runs.

While Mickey Arthur focused on the individual faults of batsmen and bowlers, Grant Flower tipped the batsmen on how to stay longer at the crease. Azhar Mahmood advised bowlers to bowl with precision as far as their line and length was concerned.

Players were made to catch in slip positions and undergo difficult training exercises.

After the four-day match against Northamptonshire is played, Pakistan will travel to Ireland for the Test matches.

Story first published: 3rd May 2018