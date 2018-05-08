Army chief congratulates PCB for hosting PSL, Windies series

May 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa felicitated Pakistan Cricket Board on hosting PSL and West Indies series in the country.

Two eliminators and the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 along with a three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies were played in the country this year.

“I wish to express my hearty felicitation to you and your team on the conduct of Pakistan Super League and home series with West Indies in Pakistan,” he wrote in a letter to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. “These landmark achievement not only bode well for the future of Pakistan Cricket but also the distorted view of Pakistan and the security environment.”

“I thank you for your kind words of gratitude for make comprehensive security arrangement for international cricket events.”

The army chief said that the military supports PCB in all its efforts to promote image of peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

“We appreciate your diligence and patriotic zeal in making these events a resounding success,” COAS stated.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 8th May 2018

 

