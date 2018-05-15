Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom reach Lahore to attend boxing event

May 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have reached Lahore to attend the first ever Inter-Division Punjab Open Boxing Championship.

Khan and his wife have been invited as the chief guest in the final.

The boxer is keen to witness the boxing talent in Pakistan.

“On my way to Pakistan to attend the Punjab Boxing Championship in Lahore as special guest,” he tweeted. “I’m looking forward in seeing Pakistan’s boxing talent.”

The couple reached Lahore via an international flight under strict security arrangements.

A picture of Khan and his wife, taken upon their arrival, went viral on social media website Twitter.

Published in Sports

Story first published: 15th May 2018

 

