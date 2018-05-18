Amir fit for Lord’s Test, says PCB

May 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Pakistan announced that Mohammad Amir is fit for the first Test against England at Lord’s which starts from May 24.

“Mohammad Amir is fit and available for the first Test,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said. “His injury was not serious.”

The Pakistan squad for the two-match Test series reached England will take part in a practice match.

They will play a two-day game against Leicestershire at Leicester starting from Saturday.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be played at Lord’s from May 19 to May 24.

Pakistan will also play two Twenty20 Internationals against Scotland after the Test series against England.

 
Published in Sports

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

