A tour to Pakistan is possible: Cricket Ireland

May 10, 2018
Cricket Ireland expressed its interest of sending its team to Pakistan for a bilateral series.

“We’ve seen West Indies’ recent tour which went well,” Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom said in an interview. “We’ve also seen that some PSL matches were held in Lahore and Karachi and went off well.”

“Before taking any decision we will definitely discuss the situation with ICC security and take input from Pakistan itself, but I can see that in the near future, a tour to Pakistan is possible.”

Official from Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland have suggested that informal talks have been held on the matter.

Meanwhile, Chairman PCB Najam Sethi announced that Pakistan has no slot available outside their Future Tour Programmes for the next twelve months.

Pakistan has already invited New Zealand to play a series in the country while Australia declined a series offer due to security concerns.

