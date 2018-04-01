Visually-impaired fan to watch Pak-WI game

By: Samaa Web Desk

A visually-impaired fan has made his way to the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi where Pakistan are to play West Indies in the first Twenty20 International, a first in nine years.

The fan, Israr Ahmed, spoke to SAMAA’s Shoaib Jatt and shared his passion for the sport.

“I enjoy the moment when bat hits the ball and the sound it produces. I truly love it. And also I like the sound of wickets tumbling after being hit with the ball,” Ahmed told SAMAA.

He recalled that Pakistan had thrashed West Indies by seven wickets in their last one-day match in Karachi in 2006. “This will be the first ever T20 match between the two sides in Karachi,” he said.

The two teams, he said, had played 11 matches in which Pakistan emerged victorious eight times.