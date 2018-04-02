Unbeatable: Pakistan women cricket team returns home

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Pakistanâ€™s women cricket team returned home after defeating Sri Lanka on their soil

The team landed in Lahore late Sunday night. They had gone to Colombo to clash with the Sri Lankans in the one-day series. Pakistan won two out of three matches.

After their arrival at the Lahore airport, the team was taken to PCB Academy amid tight security.


