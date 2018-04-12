LAHORE: Pakistan team’s training camp for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland began on Wednesday.

Pakistan will play two Tests against England and a single five-day match against Ireland in summer this year.

The coaches are working hard to improve the fitness along with batting, bowling and fielding of the players.

ICC one-day team of the year caps were presented to batsman Babar Azam and Hasan Ali during the camp.

Azhar Ali said that England will be a tough team to beat.

“Yasir Shah’s injury is a big blow. It’s best that the management choses his replacement,” he said.

The batsman expressed his optimism on stepping up against the English team during the tour.

The fitness camp will end on 15th April.

Story first published: 12th April 2018