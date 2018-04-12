Training camp for England, Ireland tours begins

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan team’s training camp for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland began on Wednesday.

Pakistan will play two Tests against England and a single five-day match against Ireland in summer this year.

The coaches are working hard to improve the fitness along with batting, bowling and fielding of the players.

ICC one-day team of the year caps were presented to batsman Babar Azam and Hasan Ali during the camp.

Azhar Ali said that England will be a tough team to beat.

“Yasir Shah’s injury is a big blow. It’s best that the management choses his replacement,” he said.

The batsman expressed his optimism on stepping up against the English team during the tour.

The fitness camp will end on 15th April.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Man shoots pregnant singer for refusing to dance at Larkana event

April 12, 2018 10:33 am

MNA Ramesh Lal seeks probe for offensive Facebook photo

April 11, 2018 11:55 pm

Executive has prerogative to appoint non-career persons as ambassadors: Asif

April 11, 2018 11:10 pm

ICC forms panel to resolve Pakistan-India cricket dispute

April 11, 2018 9:54 pm

Civil administration to get control of cleared areas with enhanced capacity: Gen Bajwa

April 11, 2018 8:30 pm

19 days on, no clue to Kasur missing child

April 11, 2018 8:10 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 11 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.