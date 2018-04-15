‘Tandoori chicken’: India wrestler in Commonwealth Games 2018 bite row

April 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

GOLD COAST: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik won Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s 125kg freestyle class on Saturday but caused a stew by biting an opponent.

Bushy-bearded Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit of biting him during their round-robin bout on the Gold Coast.

The Indian made no attempt to deny it, cheekily passing judgement on how his rival tasted.

“It occurred in the heat of the moment,” said Sumit. “I am sincerely sorry that it happened — but, no, he did not taste like tandoori chicken.”

Defending champion Jarvis was hopping mad, despite finishing with the silver medal, as he did in Delhi eight years ago after a similar incident.

“He poked me in the eye and then he bit me,” he fumed. “It feels like groundhog day. I was winning in the last few seconds in Delhi and lost the gold medal — basically the same thing happened today.”

No action was taken to punish Sumit and Jarvis went on to beat Tayab Raza for silver.

Sumit won the decider by forfeit after Nigeria’s Sinivie Boltic was forced to pull out with injury.

India enjoyed a happy penultimate day at the Commonwealth Games with eight gold medals in total, including three in boxing, to sit third on the overall medals table.

 


Published in Sports

Story first published: 15th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Inam bags first gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 14, 2018 2:07 pm

Activists call protests over raped girl and teenager in India

April 13, 2018 9:37 pm

Pakistan finishes at 7th place in Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey

April 13, 2018 11:18 am

Two Indian athletes disqualified from Commonwealth Games 2018

April 13, 2018 10:05 am

Ceasefire violations by India are perilous for peace, warns Khurram Dastgir

April 12, 2018 6:14 pm

Pakistan wins third medal in Commonwealth Games 2018

April 12, 2018 1:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 15 April 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 15 April 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 15 April 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 14 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.