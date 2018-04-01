IVE: Pakistan, West Indies to clash in T20 opener

KARACHI: Karachi is set to host its first international cricket game in nine years after West Indies take to the field against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 at National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Although the top-ranked Pakistan are clear favorite in the historic contest, the reigning World T20 Champion can never be ruled out of the game despite fielding an inexperienced side. Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree are the only two big names in the visiting side.

The Men in Green are in good form due to the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League.

The Jason Mohammed-led tourists, having only arrived in Karachi a few hours ago, will have to recover from the jet-lag and produce a competitive game.

Squads

Pakistan: Â Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Â Hasan Ali, Â Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies (likely XI): Andre Fletcher, Â Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Â Jason Mohammed (capt), 5 Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Â Veerasammy Permaul, Samuel Badree and Â Kesrick Williams

Story first published: 1st April 2018