IVE: Pakistan, West Indies to clash in T20 opener

April 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Photo courtesy PCB

KARACHI: Karachi is set to host its first international cricket game in nine years after West Indies take to the field against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 at National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Although the top-ranked Pakistan are clear favorite in the historic contest, the reigning World T20 Champion can never be ruled out of the game despite fielding an inexperienced side. Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree are the only two big names in the visiting side.

The Men in Green are in good form due to the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League.

The Jason Mohammed-led tourists, having only arrived in Karachi a few hours ago, will have to recover from the jet-lag and produce a competitive game.

Squads

Pakistan: Â Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Â Hasan Ali, Â Mohammad Nawaz

West Indies (likely XI): Andre Fletcher, Â Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Â Jason Mohammed (capt), 5 Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Â Veerasammy Permaul, Samuel Badree and Â Kesrick Williams


Published in Sports

Story first published: 1st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

T20: These kids have some advice for players today

April 1, 2018 4:15 pm

T20: Stadium gates open, spectators pour in

April 1, 2018 4:07 pm

Broad bags six as England take narrow innings lead

April 1, 2018 5:49 am

11 West Indies players arrive in Karachi on the eve of first T20

April 1, 2018 12:01 am

Javeria Khan leads Pakistan to series win over Sri Lanka

March 31, 2018 10:26 pm

Election will prove Pakistanis are not tenants: Ahsan Iqbal

March 31, 2018 10:14 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 31 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.