Sports reporter falls into swimming pool during interview

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


GOLD COAST: A reporter fell into a swimming pool during an interview in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Mike Bushell of the BBC made a splash while interviewing the British swimming team.

The Guardian reported that the journalist said that he was careful because of the sound system he was wearing.

He failed to notice another step and fell into the pool.

The athletes along with the television were laughing at the moment. “All the people here are literally on the floor,” he said.

The sports commentator added: “I just thought it was a little Jacuzzi or a kids’ pool.”


