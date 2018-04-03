South Africa beat Australia, take series 3-1

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Johannesburg: Vernon Philander sent Australia crashing to defeat with a sensational spell of bowling on the fifth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday. Philander took a career-best six for 21 as Australia were bowled out for 118, giving South Africa victory by 493 runs, a record runs margin for South Africa.

South Africa completed a 3-1 series win, the first time they had beaten Australia in a home series since 1969/70. It brought to an end a series of high-quality cricket and even greater off-field drama, culminating in a ball tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town which resulted in former captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft sent home.

Philander struck twice in the first over of the day. He had Shaun Marsh caught at gully off the first ball.

An inside edge looped off the batsman’s thigh pad to Temba Bavuma. Four balls later Mitchell Marsh was caught behind without a run having been added to the overnight 88 for three. It was Philander’s 200th wicket in his 54th Test.

Peter Handscomb was next, bowled off an inside edge for 24 as he tried to withdraw his bat – an almost exact replica of his first-ball dismissal in the first innings.

Tim Paine and Pat Cummins were unable to repeat their defiant stand of the first innings, with Paine caught behind for seven and Cummins bowled for one. – AFP


