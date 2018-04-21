Sindh Games 2018: Athletes attempt dangerous jumps–only to land on low quality mattresses

A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which athletes taking part in the Sindh Games 2018 can be seen attempting a dangerous jump over the net–only to land on low quality mattresses.

With a budget of Rs 40m, one would certainly expect organisers to arrange better mattresses that would ensure safety of the athletes.

SINDH GAMES 2018

BUDGET 40.6 millios PKR

Athletes playing in life threaten conditions pic.twitter.com/7cbhyAtOUQ — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) April 20, 2018

In this video, an athlete can be seen jumping over the net only to land on a low quality mattress that hardly provides him any support.

The mismanagement raises questions on whether funds for the event have been put to proper use or not.

