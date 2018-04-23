Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set to welcome their first child

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis ace Sania Mirza are expecting their first child, according to the latest tweet from both celebrities.

Shoaib and Sania both shared an illustration from their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts. The illustration showed a locker room and in the middle was a small shirt with the name ‘Mirza-Malik’ written on it.

Sania had announced at the Goa Fest 2018 that whenever she and Shoaib planned on having a child, the couple had decided it would carry the surname Mirza-Malik.

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about ti and we have decided that whenever we a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname,” she had said. “So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.”

People flocked to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the happy news.

Super happy for you both @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik congratulations may Allah protect you from all evil InshAllah.😙😙 — Narjis amir (@narjiskhan25) April 23, 2018

Congrats bhabi — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) April 23, 2018

Congrats didi and jijaji 🙂 — Vipul Surana (@vipulsurana24) April 23, 2018

Congratulations! So happy for you! — Sven Groeneveld (@sventennis) April 23, 2018

Congratulations madam — @PremSharma (@nansharma124) April 23, 2018

Story first published: 23rd April 2018