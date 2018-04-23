Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza set to welcome their first child

April 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and tennis ace Sania Mirza are expecting their first child, according to the latest tweet from both celebrities. 

Shoaib and Sania both shared an illustration from their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts. The illustration showed a locker room and in the middle was a small shirt with the name ‘Mirza-Malik’ written on it.

Sania had announced at the Goa Fest 2018 that whenever she and Shoaib planned on having a child, the couple had decided it would carry the surname Mirza-Malik.

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about ti and we have decided that whenever we a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname,” she had said. “So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter.”

People flocked to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the happy news.


Published in Social Buzz, Sports

Story first published: 23rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Afghan star Rashid Khan picked for world XI T20 match

April 23, 2018 5:42 pm

#MeToo takes Meesha’s twitter to another edge

April 23, 2018 12:38 pm

I deserved to play in PSL: Fawad Alam

April 22, 2018 7:49 pm

Bangladesh arrests female cricketer with illegal drugs

April 22, 2018 7:14 pm

Israeli troops kill four more Palestinians in border protest

April 21, 2018 4:16 pm

#MeToo: Three more women accuse Ali Zafar of harassment

April 20, 2018 8:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 22 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.