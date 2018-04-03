Shadab Khan fined for violation in West Indies T20

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Karachi:Â Pakistan’s teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been fined for violating the players’ code of conduct in a Twenty20 against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed a one demerit point following a “send off” signal after dismissing West Indian opener Chadwick Walton in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Monday.

“The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his dismissal during an international match’,” the ICC said in a statement.

The incident happened in the ninth over of the Windies’ innings “when Shadab, after dismissing Walton, pointed his finger at the departing batsman and also made an inappropriate comment.

“After the match, Shadab admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon, the ICC match referee, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.”

Shadab took 2-23 in the match which Pakistan won by 82 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last fixture is also in Karachi on Tuesday.

Shadab has played one Test, 17 one-dayers and 15 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut last year. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Live updates: West Indies bat first against Pakistan

April 3, 2018 7:35 pm

Pakistan looked after 3.5m refugees without anyoneâ€™s help: Ahsan Iqbal

April 3, 2018 2:31 pm

New Zealand win series as second test drawn vs England

April 3, 2018 12:43 pm

Forests in the city will save Karachi

April 3, 2018 9:28 am

Broad strikes as New Zealand lose four before lunch

April 3, 2018 6:07 am

Pakistan to send special envoys to world capitals to highlight Kashmir unrest: FM

April 2, 2018 11:48 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Ahmad Waleed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Mahim Maher

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.